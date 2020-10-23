More snowfall in the West, Hurricane Epsilon stirs up conditions in the East

More October snow for the Rockies into the Plains this weekend.

Widespread totals of a foot or more are possible along with gusty winds and very cold temperatures behind this next round of winter weather.

The risk for wildfires remains elevated over Northern California into the Four Corners again this weekend with hot temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds.

Wildfires in Colorado, Utah and Arizona continue to burn after a week, with some only contained by as much as 32%. New fires have also started across the last few days as well, burning tens of thousands of acres already.

Temperatures will drop a little through the weekend, with some locations hitting below zero and single digits for many locations Sunday morning. Some areas, such as part of Minnesota, saw record snowfall this week in what has been the snowiest October on record.

Hurricane Epsilon continues to crank up large waves, rough surf and rip currents along the East Coast. Epsilon's path will take it northeast across the Atlantic, never making landfall in the U.S.

