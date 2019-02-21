Expand / Collapse search
Snow turns Las Vegas into desert wonderland

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Raw video: People take photos near the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada' sign as snow falls.

The famed Las Vegas Strip resembled a scene out of the Arctic on Thursday after a rare snowstorm turned the area into a winter wonderland.

The National Weather Service said there was 1 inch of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

Winter storm warnings had been posted for the Clark Mountains and most of Mohave County in Arizona through Friday morning. In Las Vegas, a winter weather advisory was issued through 4 a.m. Friday.

"Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches expected along the western and southern outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley as well as surrounding areas in Clark County," the NWS said. "For the Las Vegas Metropolitan area, rain may be mixed in with snow at times which would result in much less, if any accumulation."

Snow falls on the Luxor hotel and casino Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. A winter storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow on Las Vegas' southern and western outskirts while other parts of the metro area will get rain mixed with snow.

Snow falls on the Luxor hotel and casino Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. A winter storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow on Las Vegas' southern and western outskirts while other parts of the metro area will get rain mixed with snow. ((AP Photo/John Locher)

The weather service said Las Vegas' half an inch of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow since the record keeping started. The famed "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign was seen surrounded by snow.

Photos showed the city's casinos draped in snow as tourists took to the streets to capture the rare scene.

A dusting of snow covers an area along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. A winter storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow on Las Vegas' southern and western outskirts while other parts of the metro area will get rain mixed with snow.

A dusting of snow covers an area along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. A winter storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow on Las Vegas' southern and western outskirts while other parts of the metro area will get rain mixed with snow. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas schools were open Thursday, and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.

The snow blanketed palm trees, and sent children outside to go sledding, FOX5 reported.

