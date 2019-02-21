Snow turns Las Vegas into desert wonderland

The famed Las Vegas Strip resembled a scene out of the Arctic on Thursday after a rare snowstorm turned the area into a winter wonderland.

The National Weather Service said there was 1 inch of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

Winter storm warnings had been posted for the Clark Mountains and most of Mohave County in Arizona through Friday morning. In Las Vegas, a winter weather advisory was issued through 4 a.m. Friday.

"Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches expected along the western and southern outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley as well as surrounding areas in Clark County," the NWS said. "For the Las Vegas Metropolitan area, rain may be mixed in with snow at times which would result in much less, if any accumulation."

The weather service said Las Vegas' half an inch of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow since the record keeping started. The famed "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign was seen surrounded by snow.

Photos showed the city's casinos draped in snow as tourists took to the streets to capture the rare scene.

Las Vegas schools were open Thursday, and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.

The snow blanketed palm trees, and sent children outside to go sledding, FOX5 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.