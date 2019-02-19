Snow-shoveling dog captured on video

A pet owner in Massachusetts reportedly captured video of her pooch as he helped remove some snow this week.

Rossi the dog got down to work with a shovel in a Melrose, Mass., parking lot on Monday to aid his human, Emily Marschok, after a recent snowfall, KGO reported.

He sprang to action when Marschok “was cleaning off” her vehicle, she told the Huffington Post. Marschok also shared the moment on Instagram.

The canine appeared on video wielding a black and yellow shovel, which he held in his mouth.

Surrounded by cars, Rossi was captured trotting around the pavement, seemingly enjoying himself.