Snow days a thing of the past? Schools respond to nor'easter in age of remote learning

A powerful nor'easter hit the East Coast Wednesday, closing schools in parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England.

But in the age of remote learning, some kids still had class online from home, while others got cherished snow days.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared snow days a relic this week.

"As a parent, and I was a kid once myself, I have to say, I feel a little sad that this snow day we used to all know may be gone. Because it's really not going to be a day off if we have a snow day," de Blasio said during a news conference Tuesday.

"But if you can't go in person, every student will be expected to log on and participate in remote learning on Thursday."

Some kids weren't too happy with the mayor.

"I feel awful," an 11-year-old New Yorker told The Gothamist. "Kids don't deserve to have snow days ripped off for crappy remote learning!"

"It’s like we're in a boiling pot of water and eventually we're going to boil over," a fifth-grader told the news outlet. "A lot of this is really stressful — a great way to relieve stress is a snow day."

Baltimore City public schools closed schools for in-person classes, but kids were stuck inside for remote learning.

Joe King, who has four kids in Baltimore public schools and is the chair of the Parent and Community Advisory Board for Baltimore City Schools, said parents "really feel for our kids as those days may be in the past."

"It’s been a mixed review," King told Fox News. "On the one hand, we value snow days, we remember what it was like being a child and having a snow day. On the other hand, a lot of parents understand why the district chose to have virtual learning."

In Cherry Hill, N.J., kids were inside as well.

"We are expecting our first major snowfall in nearly two years, but because we’re all on remote instruction, do not expect a phone call from Mrs. Wilson, because we will not be having a snow day," Cherry Hills Superintendent Joseph Meloche said in a video Monday, referring to the school's public information officer.

But another school district in New Jersey told kids to enjoy their cherished snow day.

"We have decided that few childhood acts remain unchanged due to COVID-19 and we will maintain the hope of children by calling actual snow days due to inclement weather," Mahwah Township Public Schools told News 12+ earlier this year.

"Snow days are chances for on-site learners and virtual learners to just be kids by playing in the snow, baking cookies, reading books and watching a good movie."

Similarly, a West Virginia school district gave kids their first snow day of the year Wednesday.

"For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds. A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold to for life," Jefferson County Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

"For all of these reasons and many more, Jefferson County Schools will be completely closed for tomorrow, Dec. 16, in honor of the 1st snow day of the year."

Other school districts also are keeping snow days intact, but for different reasons.

"Teachers in Holbrook come from over 40 other towns which could lead to inconsistency around our ability to run remote instruction if those towns experience power outages," Holbrook Superintendent Julie Hamilton wrote in a letter to Massachusetts parents Monday.

Nationwide, 39% of principals and district leaders said their schools would convert snow days to remote learning, while 32% said they were considering it, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey conducted last month.