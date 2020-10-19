Snow, cold weather to blanket Upper Midwest, creating dangerous travel conditions

The first big shot of winter weather is moving across the Northern Plains on Monday, bringing the chance of several inches of snow.

The slow-moving storm system is bringing harsh conditions to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest before heading into the Great Lakes by the middle of the week.

Snow, freezing rain, and rain combined with windy conditions and frigid air will make for dangerous travel conditions across the region.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through Montana on Monday, with conditions expected to deteriorate for points east.

As the system moves into the Upper Midwest, snow and rain will be the major hazards as snow accumulates between 2 and 6 inches.

Hazardous driving conditions can be expected, with slippery roads.

In addition to the precipitation, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average through the region.

As the middle of the country sees hints of winter, the heat continues out West.

Above-average temperatures and wildfire danger remain a threat over California, the Southwest and Great Basin.

Record high temperatures are possible in parts of California and into the Southwest, where high temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Air quality advisories are also up where the fires are burning and the stagnant air could cause breathing issues.

In the East, a cold front moving over the eastern third of the country will bring rain and isolated thunderstorms on Monday.

The rain could make driving conditions especially hazardous due to slippery conditions caused by wet leaves on roads.

