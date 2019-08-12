Snake photo bombs Alabama seventh-grader's picture

She might be voted most likely to suc-sssssseed.

A wayward snake photobombed a back-to-school picture of a seventh-grader in Alabama who was lining up for the perfect photo next to a tree in Auburn.

Brooke Mills, the girl, was posing for a “Summer’s Over” picture on Thursday, according to AL.com. The picture is traditional at the beginning of the school year, the report said.

“Lord it was scary,” the girl’s mother told the paper. She said she tried to keep her composure, but she told her daughter to get away from the tree.

“I said it calmly, but I’m sure my face said it all,” she said.

The article did not identify the type of snake that appeared to blend in with the tree. Commenters on the article identified it as a rat snake.