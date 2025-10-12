Small plane crashes near Hicks Airfield in Texas, reportedly causing multiple semi-truck fires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small plane crashed into some "unknown structures" in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Hicks Airfield in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas. Multiple semi-trucks caught fire following the impact, FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"I can confirm this is a small aircraft that crashed into some unknown structures," a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) were notified of the incident, according to FOX 4.

"Since this involves a plane, the FAA will be the lead on this investigation," the spokesperson added. "We’re supporting the scene with traffic control at this time."

It remains unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or whether there were any injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Business 287 were closed in the area at the time of the crash.

Hicks Airfield, located north of Fort Worth in Tarrant County, is a private, member-owned airfield, according to its website.

The Fort Worth Fire Department, Saginaw Fire Department, Fort Worth Police Department, Haslet Fire Department and the FAA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.