NASCAR sponsorship deal with Slayer hits skids before Bristol Night Race

Heavy metal band Slayer’s sponsorship of a car in NASCAR’s race Saturday never reached the starting line.

The band’s label says “reactionary concerns” from other sponsors shelved the plan.

“All Slayer signage has been removed from the car that was to be piloted by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran JJ Yeley,” Nuclear Blast USA said on Twitter Friday.

Yeley announced Aug. 9 that Slayer would sponsor his Ford Mustang for Saturday’s Bristol Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Rolling Stone reported Saturday.

“NASCAR racing and Slayer have a lot in common” guitarist Kerry King said a few days later, according to the magazine. “Both are extremely fast, intense and aggressive. I can think of nothing more rad than seeing the Slayer logo on Rick’s car with JJ behind the wheel. I’m sure Disciples of everyone involved will be completely stoked on the bond between these two fierce entities.”

The band was going to use the sponsorship to promote its "Final World Tour."

But the car’s owner, Rick Ware Racing, slammed on the brakes, releasing a statement that cited differences in beliefs with the bands, whose albums included "God Hates Us All," according to Yahoo Sports.

“There were no contracts or monetary transactions between either party,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, Slayer’s brand image and beliefs, and Rick Ware Racing and our long-time partners’ image and beliefs do not align. As a team owner, we thought it would be best to forgo the partnership.”

The race took place as scheduled with Denny Hamlin beating Matt DiBenedetto to the finish line in the 500-lap event.

Yeley, in the Ford with logos from a storage company, finished far behind the winner after being introduced to fans with Slayer’s “Raining Blood.”

He chose the song after conducting a fan poll on Twitter.