Slain teen's mother says she 'collapsed' after verdict

The mother of a black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer outside Pittsburgh says she went home and "collapsed" after the officer's acquittal in her son's death.

Michelle Kenney, mother of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, joined friends and supporters at a vigil Sunday afternoon at the Hawkins Village housing complex in Rankin.

She said "I haven't slept in I don't know how long ... And after the verdict was read, I literally went home and I collapsed."

Kenney said she was glad to see her son's life being celebrated at the spot where he spent so much time. She said anyone looking for Antwon would "find him on the basketball court."

Several dozen people brought red roses, white flowers and candles, and purple ribbons, and they read a poem by Rose, sang and prayed.