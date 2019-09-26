Skydiver killed after hitting big rig and crashing on freeway

A skydiver was killed Thursday after she struck a tractor-trailer and crash-landed on a California freeway, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the skydiver was a 28-year-old woman who was with a group of seven who took off from the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, just 40 miles south of Sacramento.

During her descent around 2 p.m., she was blown off course and hit the rear of the truck headed south on State Route 99, authorities said.

Her name has not been released.

The other skydivers landed safely.

It was unclear what caused her to drift toward the freeway. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators were at the scene.

Representatives from the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center declined to comment on the fatality to Fox News.

The Sacramento Bee reported the center has had several deaths in recent years. Thursday's was the 21st death since 1981, according to the newspaper.

In 2018, the FBI agents raided the facility and seized records and video footage. In October of that year, a woman died after her chute failed to open.

She used her own equipment at the time, officials said.

In 2017, a man died when his parachute failed to deploy,and three deaths were connected to the facility in 2016.