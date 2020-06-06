Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

Skydiver dead after South Carolina mishap, report says

By Nick Givas | Fox News
A skydiver died in South Carolina on Saturday after colliding with a plane in midair after missing a target area during a jump, according to a report.

The fatal accident was reported at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, a reporter from WSOC-TV of Charlotte, N.C., posted on Twitter.

"There’s been another fatal skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County," reporter Greg Suskin wrote. "Officials say the skydiver missed the target area and landed on a plane that was on the ground near the hangar. The skydiver was killed. Hoping to get further details soon."

This wasn't the first fatal incident at Skydive Carolina. In July 2019, Aime Begg, 33, died from injuries suffered during an "advanced parachute maneuver on landing," Charlotte station WBTV-TV reported.

It’s the fifth death in the past six years at Skydive Carolina, WSOC reported.

No other information about Saturday's fatality was immediately available.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.