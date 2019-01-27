Skull found in park ID'd as that of restaurant owner who disappeared after business burned down

A human skull found in an Alaskan park earlier this month is that of a restaurant owner who disappeared a month after his establishment burned down last year, authorities said.

Prior to his death, Chung Ho Kang, 61, had been working with investigators to determine what caused the Dimond Bar-B-Que Pit in Anchorage to burn down in March 2018, reports said. Brian Dean, a fire inspector with the Anchorage Fire Department, said investigators found evidence suggesting the fire was set intentionally.

He said the door to the restaurant had been forced open. The fire is still under investigation, he said.

Kang’s remains were found early January in a park after a dog spotted them. His death has not been determined, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Kang spent the month leading up to his disappearance working with fire investigators and planning a trip to California, his daughter Jieun Kang told the paper.

His wife said his mood had changed since the restaurant was destroyed.

“She thought he looked a little depressed after the fire,” Kang’s daughter Jieun Kang said.