6 inmates escape from California county jail

Six inmates have escaped from Merced County Downtown Jail, according to an announcement Sunday afternoon by the Merced County Sheriff's Office in California.

Jail staff discovered the inmates were missing at around midnight. A preliminary investigation found that they were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and use a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office formed a task force to track down and apprehend the fugitives. Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 911.

The sheriff's office will provide an update with additional information as it becomes available.

The inmates, wanted by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office for escaping, should be considered armed and dangerous:

Jorge Barron, a 20-year-old Hispanic male from Atwater, Calif., is currently charged with violation of probation. Barron is 5 feet, 5 inches and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, a 19-year-old Hispanic male from Atwater, Calif., is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm and violation of probation. Coronado is 5 feet, 10 inches and 225 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Manuel Allen Leon, a 21-year-old Hispanic male from Vallejo, Calif., is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm. Leon is 5 feet, 10 inches and 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., a 21-year-old Hispanic male from Planada, Calif., is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and possession of a firearm. Rodriguez Jr. is 5 feet, 7 inches and 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Fabian Cruz Roman, a 22-year-old Hispanic male from Los Banos, California, is charged with murder. Roman is 5 feet, 6 inches and 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, a 22-year-old Hispanic male from Portland Ore., is charged with possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of probation. Ventura is 5 feet, 11 inches and 129 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

