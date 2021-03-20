Six Flags Over Texas gunfire reported, prompting investigation; one person detained: report

Reports of possible gunfire at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park prompted a police response Friday and one person was detained, according to a report.

Some visitors were reportedly hurt trying to leave the Dallas-Fort Worth-area park after hearing what sounded like gunfire but responding officers found no shooting victims, KXAS-TV of Dallas reported.

Police stopped one car in the parking lot but it was unclear if the occupants of the care were connected to a possible shooting.

Officers determined there was no active shooter at the scene and that the situation was under control, KXAS reported.