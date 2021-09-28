Chaos and violence break out at Maryland Six Flags, police launch investigation

Changes are being made at Six Flags America in Prince Geroge's County, Maryland after chaos and violence erupted at the theme park’s annual Fright Fest over the weekend.

Videos circulating on social media show teenagers assaulting each other in multiple different fights and vandalizing vehicles Saturday night. The violence resulted in the park closing an hour early.



Videos show officers on scene trying to intervene in the brawls.



Prince George’s County police says some victims have since come forward to file reports, they are still working to identify suspects and no arrests have been made.



PGPD released the following statement to FOX 5 DC Monday:



"The Prince George’s County Police Department is working to identify those who were victimized by acts of vandalism that occurred this weekend at Six Flags Amusement Park. We are reviewing video and attempting to identify tag numbers and victims as well as potential suspects. Once we identify the suspects then the States Attorney’s Office can determine potential charges."

"Prince George’s County Police Department meets regularly with Six Flags to discuss public safety and the security plan of the amusement park. The plan established is based off the previous year’s crowd history and upcoming events. The Police Department is meeting with Six Flags later this week to review the security plan and offer recommendations."



Witnesses said many of the people fighting were 14 and 15 years old. They said they did not know what caused the destructive behavior.

A woman visiting from out of town said she was confused when Six Flags starting telling her and others to leave.