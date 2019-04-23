2 sisters charged with assaulting family at Tennessee funeral home

Two Tennessee sisters were charged with aggravated assault on Monday after police said they showed up to a funeral home and threatened people with a gun, even stabbing the deceased woman’s sister, police said.

Angel Chatman, 28, and her 26-year-old sister Travonda appeared at Terrell Broady Funeral Home in North Nashville at around 1:00 p.m. for the visitation of Angel’s ex-girlfriend who had recently died, Metropolitan Nashville police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, family members informed the two sisters that they were not allowed to enter -- which apparently triggered a fight. Police said that during the argument, Angel reportedly cut the dead woman’s sister on her back with a knife and both Chatman sisters were said to have brandished guns, threatening the deceased’s mother and uncle.

The pair then reportedly ran off and got into an SUV, reversing into another vehicle where the deceased’s brother was said to have been inside.

Police said the brother got out the car as Angel reversed her SUV again, pinning him between his vehicle and hers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He sustained “non-critical” injuries to his legs and was transported, along with the stabbing victim, to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The Chatmans were charged with felony aggravated assault; Angel surrendered to police on Monday but Travonda had yet to be arrested, investigators said..