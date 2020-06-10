Sister of retired St. Louis police captain killed during looting says 'God won't let' her hate suspect

The sister of David Dorn, the retired St. Louis police captain who was killed amid looting in St. Louis last week, said Tuesday she “wishes” she could hate her brother’s alleged killer, but she feels sorry for him.

“I can't hate him because I guess God won't let me,” Christine McQueen, who lives in Alaska, told KTUU-TV in Anchorage.

Dorn, 77, was trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop on June 2 when he was shot after protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

“It's still hard, you know. What I'm happy about, they caught the young man that shot my brother. But the bad part about it is, he's 24 years old,” McQueen said. “He's taken my brother's life…and he's taken his own life, too. He's not going to have a life left. But, I wish I could hate him, but I don't. I feel sorry for him, because, he's so young, and what he did.”

Stephan Cannon, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Dorn’s body was found on the sidewalk outside of the pawn shop at around 2:30 a.m. after looters broke into the store. He was shot multiple times and his murder was broadcast on Facebook live, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Some peaceful protests across the country over Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, have escalated into looting and violence.

Dorn had been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 40 years before his retirement.

“His body is gone, but he's still here. With me. So, that young man didn't take everything because he'll always be with me - he's right here,” she told KTUU.

Hundreds of people gathered at a public viewing held for Dorn Tuesday.

Former St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch said Dorn had been working with disadvantaged kids interested in law enforcement.

"He wanted to see them succeed. He wanted to be a role model for those young men and women to go into law enforcement,” Fitch said.

Cannon was also charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, three counts of armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm and is being held without bond.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.