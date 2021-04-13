Sister of missing mom speaks out on disappearance, says victim’s husband 'hasn't really searched'

Chula Vista, California mother Maya Mallete vanished from her home three months ago and her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, spoke with Fox News’ "America Reports" about details of the case.

Drouaillet expressed that she and her family are "heartbroken" yet determined to find Mallete since she went missing on Jan. 7 -- even though there is no person of interest.

"We’re really devastated, heartbroken since day one," she said. "We’re trying to hang in there for my sister’s sake. We need to bring her home. We need to stay strong for her... That’s our goal."

But Drouaillet mentioned that Mallete’s husband, Larry Mallete, has altogether given up the search for his wife, and is currently the prime suspect.

"Since the beginning, he hasn’t really searched because he did say that he doesn’t want the scrutiny from the public because he knows he’s a suspect," she said. "He doesn’t really want to do the searches but we were heartbroken when he did get a lawyer and stop cooperating with the Chula Vista Police Department."

According to Drouaillet, there are no leads on Mallete’s whereabouts but the family still searches for her every weekend without help from local police. Mallete was reportedly looking forward to her daughter's eleventh birthday a few days prior to her disappearance.

"All of a sudden, she just vanished into thin air," Drouaillet said. "There’s no trail at all. There’s nothing that we can go by…to find her."

"I have hopes – the Chula Vista Police Department – that they’ll be able to find her and we’ll have closure for my family. We’re hoping."

Fox News reported exclusively last week that Millete's husband may have suspected her of having a boyfriend on the side and allegedly discussed having him harmed. A source said they overheard Larry Millete frequently discussing paying someone $20,000 to kill his missing wife’s other lover.

An anonymous family member separately and exclusively told Fox News that Maya Millete told relatives during a January camping trip that, "If anything happened to me, it would be Larry."

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the police department at 619-691-5151.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Paul Best contributed to this report.