Shutdown delays investigation of man's death at Yosemite National Park: report

A man died after falling into a river at California's Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day and the investigation into his death has been delayed by the partial government shutdown, according to a report.

The man, who has not been identified, apparently slipped down Silver Apron, a large, sloping granite area above Nevada Falls, The Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

Rangers responded within an hour of receiving a 911 call reporting a man with a head injury, according to the paper. The victim was pulled from the water, given first aid but died of a head injury.

“We aren’t releasing more detail because the incident remains under investigation, which is taking longer than usual because of the shutdown,” National Park Service spokesman Andrew Munoz said in an email, according to The Times. “A news release wasn’t issued because of the shutdown.”

The shutdown has forced park rangers to close some campgrounds at Yosemite as trash and human waste became a problem, according to reports.

The man is the second person to die at a national park since the shutdown began, according to reports. The National Park Service is part of the Department of Interior, one of the department's impacted by the shutdown that has forced 800,000 federal workers to stay home or work without pay.

Laila Jiwani, a 42-year-old Texas pediatrician, was killed Dec. 27 shielding her son from a falling tree at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

On Christmas Eve, the third day of the shutdown, a 14-year-old girl fell 700 feet to her death at Horseshoe Bend Overlook, which is part of the Glen Canyon Recreation Area in Arizona under the auspices of the National Park Service.