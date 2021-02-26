Showers, thunderstorms to move through Southern and Eastern US

A stationary front draped across the Southeast will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms Friday from the Mississippi Valley through the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and then into the Mid-Atlantic.

Some snow will accumulate over interior sections of the Northeast and the Great Lakes.

The Northwest will continue to be active this weekend with coastal rain and feet of snow over the mountain ranges.

Strong winds could cause white-out and blizzard conditions.