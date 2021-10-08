Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Showers, thunderstorms forecast over Southeast ahead of West's early-season winter weather

Temperatures remain above average for the Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 8

National weather forecast for October 8

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to bring the threat of flooding over Florida, the Southeast and the southern Appalachians on Friday. 

ALABAMA FLOODS LEAVE 4 DEAD, SOME COMMUNITIES UNDER WATER

Forecast rainfall in the Southeast

Forecast rainfall in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures remain above average, especially for the southern and central Plains

The West is about to get very active, with several systems moving in.  

Monday western forecast radar

Monday western forecast radar (Credit: Fox News)

At the beginning of next week, a very powerful early-season winter storm will bring freezing temperatures and feet of snow for a very large swath of the region.  

Tuesday western forecast precipitation

Tuesday western forecast precipitation (Credit: Fox News)

That will be the biggest story this weekend.

