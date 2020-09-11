Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weather
Published

Showers bring risk of flash flooding for parts of US while conditions out West remain dry

Moisture isn't expected to get into West for next 5 days

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National forecast for Friday, September 11Video

National forecast for Friday, September 11

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the Gulf of Mexico up into the Mississippi Valley today and tomorrow, bringing the risk for flash flooding in localized areas.

Daily high temperatures for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Fox News)

Daily high temperatures for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Fox News)

Temperatures are still 10-20 degrees below average over parts of the plains, but will rebound over the weekend.

Tropical moisture is also bringing the risk for heavy rain and some thunderstorms for parts of the Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Current wildfires in the U.S. (Fox News)

Current wildfires in the U.S. (Fox News)

Air quality alerts are up for many states across the West thanks to the wildfires that continue to burn across the West. Winds are weaker today and tomorrow, but conditions remain dry with no moisture getting into the area in the next five days.

Current drought conditions in the U.S. (Fox News)

Current drought conditions in the U.S. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It certainly looks like peak Hurricane Season in the Atlantic with Paulette becoming a hurricane and coming dangerously close to Bermuda on Monday.

The forecast tracks of Paulette and Rene. (Fox News)

The forecast tracks of Paulette and Rene. (Fox News)

Rene will not affect anyone, but a new system off the coast of Africa will likely be named Sally and we’ll have to watch this system for possible impacts later next week.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Trending in US