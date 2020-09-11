Showers bring risk of flash flooding for parts of US while conditions out West remain dry

Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the Gulf of Mexico up into the Mississippi Valley today and tomorrow, bringing the risk for flash flooding in localized areas.

Temperatures are still 10-20 degrees below average over parts of the plains, but will rebound over the weekend.

Tropical moisture is also bringing the risk for heavy rain and some thunderstorms for parts of the Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Air quality alerts are up for many states across the West thanks to the wildfires that continue to burn across the West. Winds are weaker today and tomorrow, but conditions remain dry with no moisture getting into the area in the next five days.

It certainly looks like peak Hurricane Season in the Atlantic with Paulette becoming a hurricane and coming dangerously close to Bermuda on Monday.

Rene will not affect anyone, but a new system off the coast of Africa will likely be named Sally and we’ll have to watch this system for possible impacts later next week.

