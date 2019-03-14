Showdown in Congress over Trump's national emergency declaration; Mystery Mueller case revealed

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Thursday, March 14, 2019

TRUMP NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION SHOWDOWN: The Republican-led Senate is set to vote Thursday on President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to obtain funding for his long-promised wall ... There may be enough Republican opposition in the Senate to block the emergency declaration, which could prompt Trump to issue his first veto while in office. In an interview set to air on "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning, Vice President Mike Pence urged Republicans to back the president’s emergency declaration.

BOEING 737 MAX JETS GROUNDED: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday ordered two Boeing 737 Max jets — one model of which was involved in the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people — to be temporarily grounded in the U.S. ... The agency said the decision was made to ground both the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 models "as a result of the data gathering process and new evidence collected at the site and analyzed." Boeing has suspended its entire global fleet of 371 737 Max jetliners. Worldwide, 69 commercial airlines and airline leasing firms use the Max 8 and Max 9 models. Among the U.S. airlines that have Boeing 737 Max planes among their fleet are Southwest Airlines, which operates 34 Max 8 planes, American Airlines, which operates 24 Max 8 planes, and United Airlines, which operates 14 Max 9 planes. Airlines in other countries, including the entire European Union, Ethiopia, China, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil and Iceland, grounded the jetliner on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: HILLARY CLINTON INVESTIGATORS TOLD OBAMA DOJ 'NOT WILLING TO CHARGE HER': An internal chart prepared by federal investigators working on the so-called "Midyear Exam" probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, exclusively reviewed by Fox News, contained the words "NOTE: DOJ not willing to charge this" next to a key statute on the mishandling of classified information. The notation appeared to contradict former FBI Director James Comey's repeated claims that his team independently decided that Clinton should not face criminal charges. Comey stated publicly that his FBI conducted the Clinton email investigation honestly and was not swayed by outside influences. However, President Trump and longtime Republican critics have argued that anti-Trump political bias in Comey's FBI and the Justice Department tainted the Clinton investigation.

SINGING THE 'VARSITY BLUES': One day after Lori Loughlin was ensnared in a bombshell college admissions investigation, the "Full House" star has been released on a $1 million bond ... Loughlin and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman are among the more than four dozen people have been charged in the nationwide bribery scam, which is alleged to have placed students in top-tier schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas. The federal investigation into the matter – dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" – has been ongoing for more than a year.

Loughlin, her famed fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and Huffman are all ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29 for a preliminary hearing. In light of the national college admissions scandal, the University of Southern California (USC) on Wednesday announced it will "review" students and graduates who may be linked to the investigation.

MYSTERY MUELLER CASE REVEALED: Documents filed with the Supreme Court and unsealed on Wednesday revealed definitively, and for the first time, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is the party seeking a grand jury subpoena and subsequent contempt citation against an unnamed, government-controlled foreign corporation that has resisted prosecutors' efforts at every turn ... The proceedings are believed to be linked to attempts by Mueller's team to secure information to present to an empaneled grand jury in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

BETO 'BORN' TO RUN? - Beto O'Rourke all but announced his 2020 presidential candidacy in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday in Vanity Fair magazine, confidently saying he was "just born to do this" ... The move seemed inevitable Wednesday night. El Paso’s KTSM-TV reported it received a text message from O'Rourke earlier in the day saying he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination, writing: "I'm really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It's a big part of why I'm running. This city is the best example of this country at its best."

TUCKER CALLS OUT MEDIA MATTERS PRESIDENT - "[MSNBC anchor Chris] Hayes’s political views aren’t very interesting: Cringing hipster sensitivity, burnished with low-grade academic buzzwords. Pretty banal. But Hayes always seemed like a decent guy personally. He didn’t seem like a hater. It was hard to imagine him promoting open racism and anti-Semitism. Or at least it was, until the other night. That’s when Hayes invited a man called Angelo Carusone onto his show. Carusone runs Media Matters. Almost every day, he issues outraged press releases accusing other people of bigotry. And yet, because everything is irony, Carusone is himself an enthusiastic bigot. We know this because he’s written about it extensively." – Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," pointing out Media Matters President Angelo Carusone's past hateful comments in an old blog.

Stuart Varney: Ocasio-Cortez is so far out of line that she must surely be a 'bubble.'

Kellyanne Conway’s husband rips Trump for ‘pathological’ lying, claims president has ‘disorder.'

Connecticut man who got phone call of support from Trump dies.

Manafort sentenced, then indicted in New York City on mortgage fraud, other state charges.

Trump's grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets trims stock market gains.

British lawmakers reject no-deal Brexit in any circumstance.

Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 863,000 U.S. vehicles that don't meet EPA standards.

2018: Tens of thousands of students across the country walk out of their classrooms to demand action on gun violence and school safety, one month after the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

1990: The Soviet Congress of People's Deputies hold a secret ballot that elects Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency.

1962: Democrat Edward M. "Ted" Kennedy officially launches his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Ted Kennedy would serve in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)

