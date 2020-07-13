Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Shots ring out at Brooklyn cookout injuring 1-year-old boy, 3 men: report

By Joe Marino, Larry Celona, Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot at a cookout outside a Brooklyn park on Sunday night, law enforcement sources said.

The four victims were wounded when a shooter, possibly in a passing vehicle, opened fire in their direction at about 11:35 p.m. near the Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said.

NYC PREPARES TO FEND OFF POTENTIAL SECOND CORONAVIRUS SURGE AS US SEES SPIKES

The baby was hit in the stomach and taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is expected to survive, cops said.

A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot at a cookout outside a <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/northeast/new-york" href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/northeast/new-york" target="_blank">Brooklyn</a> park on Sunday night, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot at a cookout outside a <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/northeast/new-york" href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/us-regions/northeast/new-york" target="_blank">Brooklyn</a> park on Sunday night, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The three men, ages 27, 35, and 36, were also hospitalized and expected to survive, sources and police said. They were shot in the ankle, groin and leg, respectively.

Several belongings, including a baby stroller and numerous chairs, were left behind on the sidewalk after the shooting.

REP. ZELDIN: ELECTED OFFICIALS SHOULD BE BUILDING UP SUPPORT FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT, NOT 'ERODING IT'

The quadruple shooting capped off another bloody weekend in the Big Apple where at least 23 people were shot since midday Saturday, police sources said.

Among the victims were two boys, ages 12 and 15, who were wounded in separate shootings in Brooklyn and Harlem earlier Sunday night.

The 12-year-old was shot in the leg at about 9:10 p.m. on Prospect Place near Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At about 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the wrist on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 143rd Street, police said.

Both youngsters are expected to survive, cops said.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST