Shots fired in downtown Chicago as crowds clash with police
Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the widespread looting that happened in Chicago overnight, following a police-involved shooting in the city Sunday.
Police officer inspects a damaged Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago, Ill.
Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm.
People load walk out of a looted Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago, Ill.
Police officers inspect a damaged Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago, Ill.
People load merchandise into a car near a looted Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago, Ill.
A broken storefront window is seen after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago, Ill.
Officials told the Chicago Tribune that one gun was seized in connection with the looting. A rock also reportedly was thrown at a police car while anti-cop graffiti was spotted in two locations.
