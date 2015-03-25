Shotgun shell found at seat delays Delta plane in Milwaukee

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken off a plane in Milwaukee and rescreened after a man found a live shotgun shell at his seat.

Milwaukee County sheriff's spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin says the passenger notified flight crew at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday of the live shotgun shell while it was at General Mitchell International Airport.

She says deputies and Transportation Security Administration officials had the passengers leave the plane and screened them again and found nothing. She says a canine unit also swept the plane and didn't find anything.

The passengers again boarded the plane, which was bound for Detroit.

Delta spokesman Michael Thomas says the flight was delayed about an hour and landed safely in Detroit at 9:55 a.m.