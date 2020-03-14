Shoppers stocking up for coronavirus find empty shelves across US

The fast-spreading coronavirus had panicked shoppers on Saturday braving long lines and crowded parking lots to stock up on groceries and other items but what they found was disappointment and empty shelves.

The rationale seemed to be better to stock up now before box stores and supermarkets experience future shortages or government health officials implement travel restrictions to contain the virus, limiting the ability to get around.

Fox News reporters were out Saturday visiting stores and groceries in New York, New Jersey, Chicago and Florida to see what was happening and snapped photos of what they found.

By morning at a grocery store in Wyckoff, N.J., shoppers had emptied shelves of cheeses, milk, yogurt, eggs and frozen vegetables.

There was also no chicken until a butcher came out with a cart and opened a box of chicken breasts.

That set off a frenzy of shoppers pushing each other and grabbing what they could.

Barren shelves were also the scene at a Mariano’s grocery store in Chicago.

At a Costco in Yonkers, just outside New York City, shoppers lined up and patiently waited for their turn to enter.

At a Stop and Shop in Wayne, N.J., the shelves in one aisle were bare from end to end.

There were also lots of empty shelves in a Publix supermarket in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

A sign also greeted shoppers informing them that the limit for boxes of tissues was two.

The only problem: there were none to be had.