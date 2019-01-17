Dispute at IHOP restaurant in Alabama leads to 2 shooting deaths, 1 injury, police say

A dispute between a customer and an employee led to a shooting at an IHOP in Huntsville, Ala., on Wednesday night that left two people dead and a third person injured, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Crime scene investigators were on the scene and a witness was cooperating with them, Lt. Michael Johnson said.

“We have a lot of moving parts right now,” Johnson said. “There are people who are emotional. We just need a little time to piece this together.”

He added: "We're going to be reaching out to IHOP and let the folks that own that business know. Let the family grieve. Some of them are down at the hospital with this other victim.”

After a customer and an IHOP employee began arguing, the customer retrieved a handgun from his car, then returned to the restaurant and shot two employees, killing one and injuring the other, Huntsville's WAFF-TV reported.

The customer was also fatally shot but it was unclear by whom, the report said. The second employee was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Huntsvile's WHNT-TV reported.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and were not looking for any other suspects, according to the report. The Huntsville police Major Crimes Unit will be working into the morning hours, police said. No further details were released.

Huntsville is located in northcentral Alabama, about a 20-minute drive from the Tennessee border.