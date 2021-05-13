Shootings of officers in line of duty on pace to surpass 2020's 'historic' highs, police group says

A half-dozen law enforcement officers have been shot since Monday – during National Police Week – and at least 106 have been wounded so far in 2021, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said Thursday.

The number of law enforcement officers wounded in the line of duty this year is already "on pace to surpass last year's historic numbers," the FOP said, adding that of the 106 officers shot year-to-date, 23 have been killed.

Meanwhile, 27 of the wounded victims were targeted in 22 ambush-style attacks, the national union’s statistics show.

Just Wednesday, a New York City police officer was shot three times in Brooklyn while trying to stop someone who allegedly had a gun and was suspected of being involved in an earlier shooting.

The officer was with another cop and a sergeant at the time. New York Police Department officials have said the bulletproof vest saved his life.

Past FOP statistics show 314 officers were shot in the line of duty in 2020, with 47 being killed by gunfire and 43 being wounded in ambush attacks.