Florida
Published

Man killed, at least 2 hurt in shootings near Trump Miami resort

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
A man was killed and at least two other people were injured Sunday in a pair of shootings near a South Florida resort bearing President Trump's name.

The Miami Herald reported that 43-year-old Mohammad Jradi was killed in the shooting that unfolded around 1:30 p.m. near the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, just north of Miami Beach. A 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.

Witnesses told the paper that a woman also was shot after a fight broke out in front of the Trump building. The witnesses identified the woman who was shot as Kay Marie, the girlfriend of rapper NBA YoungBoy. The rapper was scheduled to perform Sunday night as part of the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Sunny Isles Beach police officers examine the scene of a shooting near the Trump International Beach Resort Sunday afternoon. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In addition, police were investigating a second shooting on a nearby causeway linking Sunny Isles Beach and Aventura in which one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Aventura police said they were working with Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade police to determine whether the two shootings were related.

"Neither incident happened at any location that could indicate a hate crime or terrorist event," Aventura police told the Herald in a statement.

The building carries Trump's name under a licensing agreement with the owner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

