Denver shooting involving possible ax not related to nearby protests, police say

A person in Denver allegedly carrying a weapon believed to be an ax was shot near the civic center Thursday evening in the proximity of protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd, according to reports.

Police don’t believe the shooting was related to the protests, according to the Denver Post.

Protesters calling for racial justice and the end of police brutality in the wake of Floyd’s death – a restrained black man who died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes last week – returned to the civic center as the crime was being investigated, the Post reported.

One person was taken the hospital after the shooting, Denver police posted on Twitter, adding later that two walk-ins possibly related to the shooting were also being treated for a gunshot wound and a stab wound.

There’s no update on anyone’s condition.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting and police said they have no suspect information yet.

More than 200 miles south of Denver in Alamosa, Colo., a 27-year-old protester allegedly shot a 49-year-old man through his car window during a protest, Alamosa police said, according to KOAA-TV and KRDO-TV.

James Marshall was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder among other charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.