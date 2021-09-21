Florida Wendy's shooting leaves three dead after suspect opens fire at drive-thru

A shooter opened fire in the drive-thru area of a Wendy's restaurant early Tuesday in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Fla., killing three people before fleeing, police said.

Hallandale Beach police have released few details but said the victims were not restaurant employees. No names were immediately released.

Witnesses said they heard about 10 shots shortly before 1 a.m.

"It was boom, boom, boom. It was quick," Perk Fargo told local TV stations.

CHICAGO WEEKEND VIOLENCE INCLUDES 56 SHOOTING VICTIMS, 9 MURDERS AND ALDERMAN ATTACKED AT 'PROBLEM CORNER'

Police Capt. Megan Jones said detectives were reviewing security video to discover what led to the shooting, but they do not believe it was a random attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don’t believe that there is anyone out there intending to do additional harm to the public," Jones said.