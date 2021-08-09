Shooting at California Airbnb house party with nearly 200 juveniles leaves 1 dead, another wounded

A shooting erupted at a house party attended by nearly 200 juveniles at a northern California Airbnb rental property over the weekend, leaving one adult dead and another undergoing surgery.

Police responded to a report about a musical disturbance from a large party around 10:19 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 1400 block of Navarro Drive in Sunnyvale, located in northwest Santa Clara County bordering portions of San Jose. Upon arrival, Sunnyvale officers estimated there were about 150 to 200 attendees, many of whom were between the ages of 16 and 19.

Police were staging outside waiting for additional resources and attempting to identify the homeowner when gunshots rang out from inside the party. Two adult victims were located with gunshot wounds and officers began emergency medical treatment, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital in San Jose. One died as a result of his injuries. The second was undergoing surgery and was expected to survive, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with additional information about the case to call Detective Corrine Abernathy at 408-730-7134. No additional information was available.

The shooting happened at a house that was being rented through the vacation company Airbnb, Fox 2 KTVU reported, citing Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Capt. Craig Anderson.

Sunnyvale City Councilmember Mason Fong, who lives nearby, said he would look into what is legally possible for the area to restrict and require from Airbnb and other vendors from a safety perspective.

So-called "party houses" have been banned worldwide by Airbnb since 2019.

On Halloween that year, five people in their late teens or 20s were killed when bullets erupted at a party hosted at an Airbnb property in Orinda, California, located in Contra Costa County, KGO reported,

The vacation rental company created a 24/7 neighborhood support hotline in the U.S. and Canada and later heightened restrictions in August 2020 to cap occupancy for rentals worldwide at 16. Fox News reached out to Airbnb for added comment about this latest incident.

The onset of the pandemic brought restrictions on mass gatherings in California and elsewhere, and now cities like San Francisco plan on enforcing vaccine mandates for police and firefighters in light of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The California state legislature is also considering a bill that would restrict protests at vaccine sites, raising concerns about First Amendment protections, the Los Angeles Times reported.