Shooting at 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's restaurant leaves 3 injured; manhunt for gunman

Police in Georgia were searching Saturday for a man who opened fire inside a restaurant co-owned by a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, leaving three people injured.

The shooting happened Friday night at Old Lady Gang 2 in East Point, just outside of Atlanta. East Point Police Capt. Allyn Glover said the gunman entered the restaurant and targeted one man, but two innocent bystanders were also shot.

“It was real quiet at first, then I just heard the scream and I saw the guy run out and I ran in the opposite direction,” a witness, who was sitting on a bench outside the restaurant, told 11Alive, adding that she “heard two pops.”

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. The victims, who also have not been identified, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Serving Southern cuisine, Old Lady Gang is owned by Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, and named after Burruss' mother and two aunts.

The first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016, and the East Point location -- situated in a large shopping complex about 5 miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport -- followed in 2018. There's also an outpost at the Atlanta Hawks' home, State Farm Arena.

Burruss has been a cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She's appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition." She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC's hit “No Scrubs."

