Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Malibu shooting leaves at least 1 dead; suspect at large: report

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt was underway in Malibu, California, on Friday evening after a shooting reportedly left at least one person dead

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway near the beach, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles. 

When sheriff's deputies arrived they found one gunshot victim, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other information was immediately available. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Your Money