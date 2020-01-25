Chicago-area cigar lounge shooting: Woman fires at 3 men, killing 1, then kills self, police say

A 51-year-old woman fatally shot a 51-year-old man at a Chicago-area cigar lounge Friday night before turning the gun on herself, according to reports.

Two other men were wounded after the gunfire broke out at The Humidor in Lisle, Ill., about 26 miles west of downtown Chicago, WMAQ-TV reported.

"The person responsible for the shooting did take their own life," police told the station.

The woman had shot all three of the men, Lisle police Chief Ron Wilkes told the Chicago Tribune. The two wounded men were taken to hospitals, he said.

“At this point we have no idea why this happened,” Wilkes told the newspaper. “We’re interviewing a lot of witnesses and hope to get to the bottom of this.”