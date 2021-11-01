Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Shooting at California Walmart leaves man in critical condition

Shooting happened at the store located at Florin Rd and Stockton Blvd around 8:30 p.m.

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting at a Sacramento, California, Walmart has left one man in critical condition, while the suspect remains at large.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital where they were expected to undergo surgery, officials told a local TV news station.

CALIFORNIA TEACHER PLACED ON PAID LEAVE FOR NOT WEARING MASK: THE STATE 'HAS CROSSED A LINE’ 

The shooting happened at the store located at Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Sunday night that it wasn't yet clear if the shooting happened inside the store or in the parking lot.

CALIFORNIA MAN ACCUSED OF PLOWING INTO CROWD AFTER ARGUMENT WITH WOMAN: REPORT

No other details have been released. Fox News reached out to Walmart for more information but didn't immediately hear back.

Back in August, a Walmart parking lot in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, descended into the Wild West, as a man fired several bullets toward a woman he knew – sending her screaming into the store for help – before getting into his truck and nearly running over an innocent bystander. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A June Walmart parking lot shooting left one person dead and three others, including a 15-year-old girl, injured when shots rang out in a crowded Walmart parking lot in upstate New York that police say was crowded with hundreds of people. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money