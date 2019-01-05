Bowling alley shooting leaves 3 men dead, 4 injured, authorities say

A shooting at a Southern California bowling alley left three men dead and four injured late Friday, police said.

Police in Torrance, just south of Los Angeles, sent out a tweet early Saturday about "reports of shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl. The shooting reportedly sprung from an argument at the establishment.

"There was a fight and then we heard nine gunshots," one man told the Los Angeles Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesus Perez of San Pedro told the paper that he heard about four gunshots.

"We just ran right into the bar and took cover. All we heard was just, like two people got shot."

In a video posted by the Daily Mirror, a woman lies over a motionless victim and screams for help. Officers are seen cutting off the man's blood-soaked T-shirt with a pair of scissors.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

"T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area," the early Torrance police tweet said.

The three men who were killed all died at the scene. Two of the injured were transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, while two other wounded people sought medical attention on their own, authorities said.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.