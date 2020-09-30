Shooter opens fire inside Nashville mall, at least one injured

At least one person was shot inside a Nashville shopping mall foot court Wednesday night in a targeted attack, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. in the Opry Mills Mall when two groups -- a group with three and another with five people -- approached each other, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Both groups had armed individuals, police said.

A 19-year-old was shot during the confrontation, WTVF-TV reported. The Nashville Fire Department told Fox News the victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. Other reports said two people were shot, but police had not publically confirmed if there were two shooting victims.

Authorities are still searching for the suspected shooter. The police department released a photo of someone captured on security footage appearing to wear a white T-shirt and face mask.

A man and woman who were standing with the shooter and fled after the gunfire are also being sought, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the groups walking toward each other before a man in the group of three people pulls out a gun from his waistband and shoots toward the other group, a police spokesman told the news station.

Authorities told WKRN-TV the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

Messages and calls to the police department from Fox News were not returned. A representative for the shopping mall was unable to be reached.

Police officers taped off the mall parking lot and the backside of the building as people were coming and going inside, the newspaper reported.