Sheriff: Girl buried in backyard had been caged and starved

An investigator with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office in Georgia says a girl whose body was buried in her father's backyard had been beaten, bound, starved and shocked with a stun gun.

The Savannah Morning News reports Investigator Abby Brown testified Tuesday that 14-year-old Mary Crocker also was kept naked in a dog cage and duct taped to a ladder to straighten her stiff limbs.

Mary's body was found in December along with that of her older brother Elwyn Crocker Jr., also 14 when he disappeared in 2016. The two had been homeschooled, their disappearances never reported.

Her father, stepmother and several others now face murder charges. Brown said a relative charged in the case overheard a family discussion about Mary's death and called his aunt, who then called authorities.

