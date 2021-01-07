Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Capitol rioting leads to shattered glass and debris, makeshift barricades: See the aftermath

Protesters stormed the US Capitol, halting Congress' Electoral College vote certification.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., stops to look at damage in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A flag that reads "Treason" is visible on the ground in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a tactical team with ATF gathers in the Rotunda to provide security for the continuation of the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., helps ATF police officers clean up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The sign in front of the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is damaged as seen in the early morning hours at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Capitol-building.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Aftermath of an emergency medical attention in a hallway after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 7, 2021.
    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Capitol-building1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Debris litters the floor after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 7, 2021. 
    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up debris and trash strewn across the floor in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A U.S. Capitol Police officer walks past damage in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    An ATF police officer cleans up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the Rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/capitol-hill4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dust and a gas mask are visible on the ground in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Capitol-building2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A flag is pictured in a trash can after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol Building, in Washington, Jan. 7, 2021.
    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
