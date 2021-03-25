Sharks seen swimming in tank on interstate in Baltimore
The truck was seen barreling down I-95
A woman driving down a Maryland highway caught incredible footage of sharks swimming in a tank on the back of a truck.
The video, posted to social media, shows the truck speeding down the highway with a large white container strapped to the truck bed.
The truck was traveling along I-95, and it's not clear where the truck was going or why the sharks were being transported.
Through a window on the container, a shark can be seen gliding by, and then another right after.
"Things you don’t see on the highway everyday," user @julie_ann52 wrote with her post.
The video had garnered nearly 9,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.