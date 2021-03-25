Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Sharks seen swimming in tank on interstate in Baltimore

The truck was seen barreling down I-95

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

A woman driving down a Maryland highway caught incredible footage of sharks swimming in a tank on the back of a truck.

The video, posted to social media, shows the truck speeding down the highway with a large white container strapped to the truck bed.

The truck was traveling along I-95, and it's not clear where the truck was going or why the sharks were being transported.

Through a window on the container, a shark can be seen gliding by, and then another right after.

"Things you don’t see on the highway everyday," user @julie_ann52 wrote with her post.

The video had garnered nearly 9,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

