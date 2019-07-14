Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks
Published

Shark bites girl, 16, who was boogie boarding on Florida vacation, reports say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A shark bit a 16-year-old girl while the teen was boogie boarding during a Florida vacation, according to reports.

The 16-year-old girl was enjoying the water outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when the shark attacked, Fox 30 reported, citing sheriff's officials.

She suffered bite marks on her heel and ankle, the Florida Times-Union reported.

A shark bit a 16-year-old girl while she was vacationing in Florida, according to reports. (iStock)

A shark bit a 16-year-old girl while she was vacationing in Florida, according to reports. (iStock)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.

No other details were released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from WJAX.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.