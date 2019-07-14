Shark bites girl, 16, who was boogie boarding on Florida vacation, reports say

A shark bit a 16-year-old girl while the teen was boogie boarding during a Florida vacation, according to reports.

The 16-year-old girl was enjoying the water outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when the shark attacked, Fox 30 reported, citing sheriff's officials.

She suffered bite marks on her heel and ankle, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Investigators said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.

No other details were released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

