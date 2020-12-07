Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks
Published

Surfer attacked by shark off Oregon coast, fellow surfers pulled him from water: officials

Surfer is expected to survive

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A surfer is expected to survive a shark attack off the coast of Oregon after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening to his lower leg on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Seaside Cove near the resort city of Seaside, city officials said in a statement.

HAMMERHEAD SHARK CIRCLES OBLIVIOUS SWIMMER IN CHILLING VIDEO

First responders found the adult male surfer with injuries to a lower leg being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers, the statement said. An off-duty Seaside Beach Lifeguard had applied a field tourniquet to help slow the bleeding.

First responders found the adult male surfer being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers with injuries to a lower leg, the statement said.

First responders found the adult male surfer being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers with injuries to a lower leg, the statement said. (City of Seaside)

Officials shared photos of the scene and of the local surfer’s surfboard, which had markings from the shark’s bite indented on its surface.

Markings from the shark's teeth made indentations on the surfboard.

Markings from the shark's teeth made indentations on the surfboard. (City of Seaside)

A Medix crew rushed the man to a local hospital where he was evaluated in a trauma unit.

The man is expected to survive, though his current condition was not immediately known.

The man is expected to survive, though his current condition was not immediately known. (City of Seaside)

Officials credited bystanders, fire and police units, and the Medix team with saving the man’s life.

“The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water,” officials said. “The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man’s current condition was not immediately known.