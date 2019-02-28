Sexual assault suspect arrested while attempting to flee to China: police say

A sexual assault suspect was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport last week while trying to flee to China, police said.

Gaoyang “Gary” Li, 20, was taken into custody Friday at the airport, Irvine police said in a statement. Li is suspected of forcing a 16-year-old girl he met on the Chinese dating app “Tan Tan” to perform oral sex on him in September 2018.

In January, the girl said Li contacted her again and threatened to post a video of the sexual act on social media and send it to her friends and family unless she gave him money, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Li was arrested Feb. 6 on the University of California campus in Irvine on suspicion of sexual assault. Records show he is a student, but it was unclear if he attended UC Irvine, KTLA-TV reported.

He was later released while the investigation into him continued. Authorities also suspect Li in a separate sexual battery case.

He is being held on $1 million bail in Orange County jail.