Sex offender who fled Canada faces new charge of resisting arrest in Seattle

A violent sex offender who fled Canada has been charged with a second crime in Seattle.

The Seattle City Attorney's Office accused Michael Sean Stanley on Monday of resisting arrest related to an October incident. He was previously charged with harassment.

Authorities have said they are exploring other possible charges against Stanley, whose bail is currently set at $100,000. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Stanley was released from jail in Canada in April 2011 after completing a 32-month sentence for assault and forcible confinement.

He was being monitored by police in recent months but cut off his electronic-monitoring bracelet and was able to cross into the United States.

Canadian authorities have decided not to seek his extradition.