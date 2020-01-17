Sex offender sought in death of Alabama woman who sent worried text after leaving bar

Alabama authorities are seeking a registered sex offender in the death of a woman who was reported missing after leaving a bar with two strange men and then texting a friend, “I feel in trouble.”

Frederick Hampton, 50, was with Paighton Houston when she disappeared the night of Dec. 20. According to David Agee, deputy chief of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he disposed of the woman's body the day after she died.

“We are actively looking for him,” Agee told a news conference on Thursday. He said Hampton, who is facing an abuse of corpse charge, could be in Georgia.

The 29-year-old woman from Trussville was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a house believed to be owned by Hampton’s relatives on Jan. 3, Agee said. The house was in Hueytown, near Birmingham.

Houston’s cause of death was pending the results of an autopsy.

Hampton, of Brighton, Ala., previously served 20 years in prison for a 1991 rape and sodomy conviction, Fox 6 Birmingham reported. He was released in 2012.

The bar where Houston was last seen was in Birmingham, authorities said.

About 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 21 she texted a friend saying that she didn’t know who she was with and that she could be in trouble.

Agee said the investigation was continuing and Hampton could face additional charges.