Sex offender center guard accused of having sex with patient

A security guard at the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program in St. Peter is accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient.

The Mankato Free Press reports that 57-year-old Claudia Kogo, of Mankato, was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities say a patient who was committed as a sexually dangerous person reported he had sex with Kogo more than two dozen times in late 2017. The patient said the relationship started with flirting and progressed to sex.

Prosecutors allege that Kogo told a state investigator she kissed and groped the patient, but denied having sex with him.

A Minnesota Department of Human Services spokesman says Kogo no longer works at the center. A phone number for Kogo could not be found.

