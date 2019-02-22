Sex assault suspect extradited from Israel to Pennsylvania

An Israeli man who allegedly had been on the run for 15 years after being accused of raping a teenage girl in Pennsylvania has been extradited back to the United States.

Moshe Journo was remanded to the Allegheny County Jail after he was returned to the Pittsburgh area Thursday.

Authorities say Journo sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his tanning parlor in Dormont in 2004. Authorities say he was released on bond but fled the country and remained at large until his arrest by Israeli police in December 2017.

The 53-year-old Journo appealed his extradition. But FBI agents and Allegheny County sheriff's officers traveled to Israel this week to get him.

It's not clear if he's retained an attorney. He's facing state charges.