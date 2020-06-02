Expand / Collapse search
Published

Severe weather threat for tens of millions across Midwest, 'enhanced' risk of damaging storms

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Tens of millions of Americans from the Northern Plains in the Upper Midwest are under the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there's an enhanced risk of storms across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Forecasters said that large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are possible throughout the day.

A "very unstable" air mass is expected across the region, which will cause storms to fire up in the afternoon.

"Storms are expected to further increase/cluster through the late afternoon and early evening as they progress east-southeastward across far southern Minnesota/northern Iowa and southern Wisconsin, with a damaging wind risk increasing accordingly," the SPC said.

More than 4 million people are under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, including in places such as Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wis., and Rochester, Minn.

Storms that fire up in the afternoon may reach the Lake Michigan vicinity by the evening into overnight.

The SPC said overall on Tuesday, about 40 million Americans are under the threat of severe weather, including cities such as Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, S.D., and as far east as Detroit and Cleveland.

On Wednesday, the threat shifts east as a cold front brings the threat of severe thunderstorms from the Central Plains through the Ohio River Valley and into the Northeast. Cities such as Kansas City, Indianapolis, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia may see violent weather.

In addition to severe thunderstorms, there is also a risk of heavy rain and flooding.

"Rainfall rates could also be quite high with isolated localized flash flooding possible," the WPC said.

